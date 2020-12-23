VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The VA Portland Health Care System is asking for help locating a missing inpatient who is in need of medication.
Joshua Blevins, 45, was last seen at around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday on the VA Vancouver campus, located at 1601 East Fourth Plain Boulevard.
According to VA Portland, Blevins may be experiencing cognitive issues, is in need of medications, and is not dressed for cold weather.
Blevins is described as a White man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, receding hairline, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown button down shirt, blue jeans, and had a dark backpack.
Anyone who sees Blevins on VA property is asked to call VA police at 503-808-1911. Anyone who sees him anywhere else is asked to contact Vancouver police at 360-693-3111.
Could it be the same man who robbed IQ credit union on 4th plain?
