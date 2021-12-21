MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says a man reported missing on Monday has been found safe.
Achim Heimerdinger, 45, was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Monday. The sheriff's office said he walked away from his home and into the woods near the 33000 block of Northeast Mershon Road.
According to the sheriff's office, Heimerdinger was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis.
Just after 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Heimerdinger had been found and was in good health.
No additional details were released.