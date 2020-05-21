MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – 49 people were arrested after officers in McMinnville noted a steep increase in burglaries around the city in March and April, including at many businesses and churches.
One suspect was not lodged into jail, and investigators are asking people to keep an eye out, as he may continue his alleged criminal activity.
The McMinnville Police Department says it has seen a change behaviors as people in the area deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and says buildings that were historically open or occupied most days have become a target for burglars.
In response, officers engaged in high-intensity targeting of businesses and people of interest and made 49 arrests of 26 suspects on 35 cases.
Officers during the details identified a burglary ring and arrested Jassiel Barraza Lopez, 19, of McMinnville, Ramon Ayala Garcia, 40, of McMinnville, and Kelvin Garcia, 22, of McMinnville.
Lopez was arrested in connection with six church burglaries and two other business burglaries, according to investigators. He is also the suspect in several other burglary incidents.
Ayala Garcia is facing charges including burglary in the second degree, theft in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and possession of meth.
Kelvin Garcia is facing charges including burglary in the second degree, theft in the second degree, possession of burglary tools, and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Nine other people were arrested on charges of theft in the first degree after officers put out items of value to see if they would be stolen.
“When they are stolen, if the person makes no attempt to contact the police department to turn the items in, the arrests are made,” according to the police department.
Raymond Gledhill, 22, of McMinnville, was arrested for six car prowls where he stole items from cars while they were parked overnight, but he was not lodged into jail, according to police.
Investigators say he admitted to officers that he has been stealing from vehicles “all over the city”, but his arrests were in the northeastern area of McMinnville. He also told officers that he had been doing this for at least a year, according to investigators. Officers say it is possible that he will continue to steal from vehicles.
Officers say technology, including surveillance cameras, is a huge help when working to apprehend criminals.
“Businesses and homeowners who have systems are encouraged to be sure to familiarize themselves with how to retrieve video for evidence purposes,” the police department said. “It is also helpful if camera owners register their camera at CrimeReports.com Please keep in mind this does not give the police access to your cameras, just lets us know that you have one and how to contact you if we think it may contain evidence.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
