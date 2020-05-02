5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon, 57 new cases

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported five additional COVID-19 deaths, along with 57 new cases statewide.
As of Saturday, 109 people have died from the coronavirus in Oregon.
There have been 2,635 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, along with 57,501 negative tests in the state.
Additional information on deceased and where the new cases were reported will be available in a report by the OHA later this afternoon.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.