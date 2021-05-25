MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Five cats were reported missing after a house fire in Milwaukie on Tuesday, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire around 11:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found black smoke and fire coming from the back of the building that they quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported, but five cats remain missing, according to CFD1. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.