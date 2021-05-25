MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Five cats were reported missing after a house fire in Milwaukie on Tuesday, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.
Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire around 11:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found black smoke and fire coming from the back of the building that they quickly extinguished.
No injuries were reported, but five cats remain missing, according to CFD1. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
