CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Five mayors in Clackamas County are calling on Gov. Kate Brown to come up with an immediate plan to reopen their economies – and if not, to let mayors open those cities themselves.
“We want a chance to at least move this forward. We don’t have time to wait much longer,” said Molalla Mayor Keith Swigart.
He was joined on a call Tuesday by the mayors of Sandy, Gladstone, Oregon City, and Canby.
“I think we’re at a point where we need to see some concrete plans with deadlines and dates much sooner than the one’s the governor has put out,” said Canby Mayor Brian Hodson.
The five of them want to get their economies up and running again and worry that’s not happening soon enough.
They say if the governor doesn’t take quick action, they want her to give mayors permission to come up with their own plans.
The mayors say they won’t go against the governor’s order without that permission, but on Tuesday’s call, Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay encouraged churches there to open back up.
“We need to get this going as soon as possible, so I’m calling on our communities of faith, our churches, you have the ultimate First Amendment right. Step up, open your doors, go back to worship. That will set the example for the rest of the state,” Holladay said.
Gov. Brown has identified prerequisites for a phased re-opening of Oregon by county or region, and she’s said that some rural counties could begin to reopen as early as May 15.
FOX 12 asked the governor’s office about the proposal from these mayors. They said the governor is meeting with counties this week, including Clackamas County, to discuss criteria for reopening and that she looks forward to the input and ongoing collaboration.
