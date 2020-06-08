PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Five families are joining a nearly $11 million wrongful death lawsuit against Healthcare at Foster Creek in Portland.
The Oregon Department of Human Services last month suspended the nursing facility’s license to operate. The facility has become one of the most high-profile connections to the COVID-19 outbreak in Oregon.
30 people have reportedly died there due to COVID-19, according to health officials, who say at least 119 cases have been linked to the facility.
DHS required all residents to be removed from the facility. At the time, DHS says the facility’s actions created a serious danger to public health and safety.
Despite numerous enforcement actions, DHS says, including infection control guidance and oversight and faculty support, Healthcare at Foster Creek had not met basic infection control standards.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
