SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Five counties in Oregon are leading the state in vaccinations, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday.

As of Monday, Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln, and Washington counties have vaccinated over 65% of residents 16 or older with at least one dose and are eligible to move to the Lower Risk Level on Friday, May 21.

"Vaccines protect you, and they protect everyone around you. It's going to take all of us working together to make sure enough Oregonians are vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and end this pandemic," said Governor Brown. "I'd like to thank everyone in these counties, particularly their outstanding public health officials, health care workers, and volunteers who have led the way in making sure their communities are protected against COVID-19."

Last week, Brown announced that counties that vaccinated at least 65% of residents 16 and over with at least one vaccination would be eligible to move down to the Lower Risk level. Next week, all counties will be eligible to move based on vaccination rates or infection and positivity rates.

The following risk level changes will be announced on Tuesday and will take effect on Friday, May 28.