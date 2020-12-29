5 teens injured, 2 airlifted after rollover crash in Kelso

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Five teens were injured after a car rolled over, caught fire, and ended up against a parked car in a residential neighborhood in Kelso on Tuesday.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Holcomb Road. Authorities said several of the victims were ejected from the car and had “significant injuries.”

Two Life Flight helicopters arrived to rush two of the critically injured teens to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, according to authorities.

The other three teens were taken to St. Johns Medical Center in Longview.

5 teens injured, 2 airlifted after rollover crash in Kelso

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

RetDOD
RetDOD

Washington drivers...

Save it for the track.

Report Add Reply
Worst PDX Mayor Ever
Worst PDX Mayor Ever

Well, the one saving grace is that there's a Life Flight base right in Kelso at the airport, so it was minutes away, and the hospitals are both close as well. Hope the kids survive and come out of it ok. Terrible thing. Probably a fun road to drive, but poor judgment in driving too fast.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.