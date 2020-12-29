5 teens injured, 2 airlifted after rollover crash in Kelso

KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Five teens were injured after a car rolled over, caught fire, and ended up against a parked car in a residential neighborhood in Kelso on Tuesday.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Holcomb Road. Authorities said several of the victims were ejected from the car and had “significant injuries.”
Two Life Flight helicopters arrived to rush two of the critically injured teens to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, according to authorities.
The other three teens were taken to St. Johns Medical Center in Longview.
Washington drivers...
Save it for the track.
Well, the one saving grace is that there's a Life Flight base right in Kelso at the airport, so it was minutes away, and the hospitals are both close as well. Hope the kids survive and come out of it ok. Terrible thing. Probably a fun road to drive, but poor judgment in driving too fast.
