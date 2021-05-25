PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Five Portland Thorns FC players have been named to the training camp roster for the U.S. Women's National Team ahead of matches in June.
Midfielders Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan, defender Becky Sauerbrunn, forward Sophia Smith, and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch were all selected for the 23-player training camp roster for the 2021 Women's National Team Summer Series in Texas from June 10-16.
The club says this will be Franch's first call-up since the 2020 SheBelieves Cup. Dunn, Horan, Sauerbrunn and Smith were all selected to the Women's National Team roster for a pair of friendlies in April.
The U.S. Women's National Team will square off against Portugal on June 10 in Houston, Texas at BBVA Stadium. The team will return to the stadium on June 13 for a match against Jamaica. The team will then travel to Austin, Texas to face Nigeria on June 16 at Q2 Stadium.
