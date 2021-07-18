5 treated for injuries after crash involving detached boat in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a boat that became detached from its trailer in Gresham on Sunday evening.
The Gresham Police Department said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. It said four vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles was carrying a boat on a trailer. The boat was launched off the trailer and hit one of the other cars.
Police said one person was pinned as a result of the crash. The fire department had to cut the occupants out of the car. There were five people taken to the hospital. Police said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police said to expect the intersection to be closed for an extended period of time. It is not known if anyone involved will face charges.
