5-year-old boy sends strength to Oregon firefighters through Baby Yoda doll

SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV)- A 5-year-old boy from Scappoose is sending good vibes to Oregon fire crews on the front lines through a familiar Star Wars character, Baby Yoda.
If you’re not familiar with ‘The Child’, more commonly known as Baby Yoda, the little green character is from the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.
Sasha Tinning and her grandson, Carver, came across a Baby Yoda doll over the weekend at the store.
“He was the last one on the shelf, just staring at us saying, ‘Take me with you! I need to go with you.’ So that’s kind of how it started,” said Tinning.
Carver decided when he saw it that someone needed it more than him.
“He loves to make people smile,” Tinning told FOX 12 Tuesday.
Tinning and Carver dropped Baby Yoda off at a supply drive for Oregon firefighters in Scappoose, hoping the doll would make it to the front lines.
“Carver walked up, and he had his mask, and he said he was bringing something for the firefighters,” said Tinning.
Since then, Baby Yoda’s been making the rounds from fire camp to fire camp.
“These ash-covered firefighters, just covered from head to foot, holding this Baby Yoda. Every one of those pictures just makes my heart warm,” said Tinning. “He thought…if they needed a friend, because all of them are away from their families right now.”
You can follow Baby Yoda's adventures on this Facebook page.
