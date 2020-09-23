PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help in solving a deadly shooting that occurred five years ago.
In the evening hours of Sept. 23, 2015, Stephen Dwayne McCorvey Jr. was shot and killed near Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast Buffalo Street.
Officers responded to the area at around 8:34 p.m. and found a vehicle occupied with two gunshot victims.
A 41-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
McCorvey, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no suspect information, according to police.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
