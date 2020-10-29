BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - New grants are available for small businesses and nonprofits in Beaverton that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
City of Beaverton officials announced Thursday that $500,000 in grants will be awarded to eligible businesses ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.
The grant was funded by the State of Oregon. It will be administered through a partnership between the City of Beaverton and Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO).
To be eligible, businesses must be located in the Beaverton city limits, have 25 or less employees, and be able to demonstrate impacts from statewide executive orders or have had revenue declines as a result of the pandemic during the past seven months, according to city officials.
The grant funding can be used to help offset commercial rent, utilities, personal protective equipment and payroll expenses.
Applications will be accepted now through Nov. 6. City officials say priority will be given to businesses that have not received previous grant funding from the city.
For additional eligibility requirements and how to apply online, visit www.beavertonoregon.gov/businessgrants.
Anyone with additional questions can contact a program team member at 503-489-7410 or beavertongrants@mesopdx.org.
