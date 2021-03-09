PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced five new COVID-related deaths in its daily report on the pandemic Tuesday.
To date, 2,303 Oregonians have died from the coronavirus, according to the OHA.
The agency also reported 517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s case total to 158,007.
The patients who died were identified as:
- An 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 5 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 43-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on March 7 and died on March 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on March 7 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 67-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Feb. 28 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
A breakdown of the new cases reported Tuesday by county is as follows:
- Baker: 4
- Benton: 12
- Clackamas: 47
- Columbia: 5
- Coos: 27
- Crook: 1
- Curry: 11
- Deschutes: 14
- Douglas: 15
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 49
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 29
- Klamath: 15
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 17
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 14
- Malheur: 2
- Marion: 61
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 76
- Polk: 8
- Tillamook: 8
- Umatilla: 17
- Union: 7
- Washington: 56
- Yamhill: 10
On Tuesday, the OHA said number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon was 134, which is 15 more than Monday. There were 31 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is two fewer than Monday.
Regarding Oregon’s vaccination efforts, the OHA reported 15,945 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
As of Tuesday, Oregon has administered a cumulative total of 1,179,510 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,418,455 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
