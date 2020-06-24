SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Housing and Community Services will distribute millions of dollars to renters who have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the June Joint Emergency Board meeting, state lawmakers unanimously allocated $95 million in coronavirus relief funds to OHCS for housing stabilization, rent assistance and energy assistance.
OHCS said $55 million is dedicated to emergency rental assistance for tenants who have had their ability to pay rent impacted by the pandemic and live at or below 80 percent in Area Media Income (AMI) of the county they live in.
“This rent relief will help to ease the financial strain on Oregon families who have been unable to pay rent due to COVID-19, but we have more work to do,” said Governor Kate Brown. “I will continue to work with legislative leaders, community partners, and Oregon Housing and Community Services to help Oregonians who are struggling financially to stay housed during this pandemic.”
The Oregon Legislature also provided $15 million in energy assistance to people financially impacted by the pandemic.
The funds were distributed to Community Action Agencies across the state.
Oregonians should call 211 or visit 211info.org to find out about assistance options in their area.
The full list of Community Action Agencies, funding allocation amounts and service territories with contact information can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Hey Kate..no offense, but how 'bout doing something about the REAL problem, and that would be to get people back to work? How would that be? 7500 people die in the US every day. 250-300 of those are allegedly due to the covid related impact, but really, of those 250-300, how many of those we just about to die anyway, or would have from something NOT related to covid? This "pandemic" has just become a political football..a weapon of fear in which your party can attempt to control the masses, instead of the masses being allowed to freedom of self-determination. That's the REAL problem here..and YOU (personally) are the REAL problem here in Oregon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.