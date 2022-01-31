56-year-old man dies after being hit by driver while crossing street in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Saturday evening after he was hit by a driver while crossing Southeast Division Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

East Precinct officers were called out to a crash at Southeast 101st Avenue and Southeast Division Street at about 9:13 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The involved driver remained at the scene, according to police.

The victim was identified Monday by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office as 56-year-old Duane M. Davidson.

The Major Crash Team led the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-27598, or call (503)823-2103.

Police said this was the ninth traffic death in Portland for 2022 and the fifth involving a pedestrian.