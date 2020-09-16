(KPTV) – Oregon will receive $5 million in federal funds to help fix roads and bridges damaged by wildfires.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration made the announcement Wednesday morning.
The infrastructure funds are immediately available in “quick release” emergency relief that will be given to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
“We hope this federal support will help Oregon communities recover more quickly from the devastating wildfires,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement.
According to the department, the wildfires that have burned across the state for over a week have damaged highways, traffic control devices, guardrails and other hardware.
“Over 200 miles of federal-aid highway system remain closed across the Cascade mountains, limiting transportation between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon,” the department said.
“Today’s funding represents a down payment on our federal commitment to ensuring highway infrastructure in Oregon is repaired following these devastating wildfires,” Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason said in a statement.
ODOT has asked drivers to not travel if possible during the wildfires due to think smoke and road conditions.
