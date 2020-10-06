5th grader presents petition to rename Portland middle school in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)—A 5th grader in the Portland Public School District has started a petition to rename Kellogg Middle School in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Ruby Waas Shull and her sister, Essa, presented the idea on Tuesday night to the school board, where the idea has received some traction.
The meeting was held on Zoom, with the girls receiving three minutes to speak during public comment.
So far, Shull's online petition has more than 3,600 signatures. When FOX 12 first spoke with Shull over a week ago, it had approximately 1,000 signatures.
On Tuesday before presenting her idea, Shull said Ginsberg is her hero and fought for equal rights for many people. She said she's thrilled with the traction and support her idea has received so far.
"Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a really great and strong person who did a lot for the community," Shull said. "And the community should know this too—by naming the school after her, we are showing that we are celebrating her."
Essa, a 3rd grader, also spoke about the effort.
"They should just know that people want this and it's important," Essa said.
The district said it's open to student input in any renaming process and takes it very seriously. In response to unrest across the country, the board released a plan in July that lays out new procedures for renaming its buildings and other spaces. The district has not said if Kellogg would be a school considered for renaming in the future.
View the petition online here.
(1) comment
yeah this sounds like a 5th graders idea LOL using your kids to play politics is terrible parenting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.