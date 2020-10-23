CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Crews battled a "stubborn fire" at a four-plex in the Hazel Dell area early Friday morning.
At around 2:30 a.m., firefighters with Clark County Fire District 6 and Vancouver Fire were called out to a fire in the 6200 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.
When firefighters arrived to the scene, the fire had spread from one of the units to the attic.
Officials said firefighting efforts were complicated due to a layer of "car decking" on the ceiling. The complex also had ceiling heat, which officials say makes the task of fighting the fire more difficult due to numerous wires in the ceiling.
The fire was reported out by 3:30 a.m.
All residents, seven people and two dogs, made it out of the complex unharmed. The Red Cross is assisting the six adults and one child who have been displaced.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
