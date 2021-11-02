6 firearms, about 11K counterfeit pills seized after investigation in Clark County; 2 arrested

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested and thousands of counterfeit pills were seized following a months long investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Team.

The investigation started in May after deputies responded to an address in east Clark County on a report of man who was dead. Deputies arrived and found the death suspicious, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said detectives determined the victim had died from taking a counterfeit Oxycodone pill, which likely contained fentanyl.

During a five-month investigation, Clark Vancouver Regional Drug Task Force Detectives, with help from Major Crimes Detectives, Homeland Security Investigations agents and the United States Postal Service Inspectors, developed probable cause to conduct a search warrant at 8313 Northeast 158th Avenue.

The sheriff's office said detectives seized six firearms, about 11,000 counterfeit Oxycodone pills - suspected of containing fentanyl, a large quantity of steroids and other pills packaged for distribution, and about $32,000 in cash during the service of the search warrant. The counterfeit Oxycodone pills were worth an estimated $111,000, according to the sheriff's office.

Two people, 39-year-old Joseph Cannarozzi and 44-year-old Melissa Salsedo, were arrested and booked into the Clark County jail. Both are facing charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of steroids with intent to deliver. Cannarozzi is also facing 85 counts of forgery.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely. No additional details are being released at this time.