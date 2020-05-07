PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported six additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 121.
Health officials Thursday morning also reported 70 new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases, bringing the state’s total count to 2,989.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported on Thursday are in the following counties:
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 6
- Clatsop: 1
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 2
- Jefferson: 4
- Marion: 21
- Marrow:1
- Multnomah: 16
- Polk: 3
- Washington: 11
- Yamhill: 3
All six deaths reported on Thursday involved people with underlying medical conditions, according to health officials.
Oregon’s 116th COVID-19 death involved an 84-year-old woman living in Clackamas County. She tested positive on April 28 and died on May 6 at her home.
Oregon’s 117th COVID-19 death involved 62-year-old man living in Marion County. He tested positive on April 16 and died on May 5 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Oregon’s 118th COVID-19 death involved an 82-year-old woman also living in Marion County. She tested positive on April 22 and died on May 3 at Salem Hospital.
Oregon’s 119th COVID-19 death involved an 80-year-old man living in Multnomah County. He tested positive on April 22 and died on May 5 at Portland VA Medical Center.
Oregon’s 120th COVID-19 death involved a 71-year-old woman also living in Multnomah County. She tested positive on April 23 and died on May 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
Oregon’s 121st COVID-19 death involved a 69-year-old woman living in Polk County. She tested positive on May 2 and died on May 5 at her home.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county. See this week’s report here.
