6 people hospitalized after crash between school bus, loose trailer on Hwy 6

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus occurred on Highway 6 Friday morning.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue responded to the crash on the Wilson River Highway (Highway 6) at milepost 35 just before 9:30 a.m. As crews were responding to the scene, it was reported that a school bus with 36 people - 30 students, one teacher, four parent chaperones and one driver - inside had struck a loose flatbed trailer.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a school bus from the Nestucca School District in the highway with damage to its rear axle area. Officials said eight of the 36 people were injured, but only six of them needed to be taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The involved bus was on the way to a field trip in Portland. Students and adults were placed on a new bus once the scene was clear and returned to their school.
Highway 6 was closed in both directions for over two hours. The highway reopened just before 1 p.m.
Oregon State Police will be leading the investigation, which is ongoing.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue was assisted on scene by Banks Fire District, Metro West Ambulance, Washington County Sheriffs Office, Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation.