JEFFERSON, OR (KPTV) – Six people became trapped in the North Santiam River in Jefferson on Saturday, according to the Albany Fire Department.
AFD said the six people were snagged by hazardous trees and other obstructions in the river. Rescuers reached the victims using two water crafts and also deployed a rescue swimmer.
All six individuals were rescued and taken to shore for evaluation by the Jefferson Fire Department. The victims had entered the river at Green Bridges to float.
AFD said the Santiam and Willamette rivers are treacherous right now. Logs, brush, cold temperatures and fluctuating river levels create unsafe conditions. Plan your trip by researching a river before you recreate.
