6-vehicle crash on I-5 in La Center leads to fuel spill, miles-long traffic jam

LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) - A crash involving six vehicles blocked traffic on Interstate 5 in La Center on Wednesday afternoon. leading to a miles-long traffic jam and a fuel spill, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred on northbound I-5 near milepost 15 and involved three commercial vehicles, two passenger vehicles, and a truck towing a trailer.
The crash caused an estimated 70 gallons of fuel to spill in the river nearby and temporarily blocked the right and center lanes of traffic on I-5, according to law enforcement. The Washington State Department of Ecology was on scene Wednesday afternoon working to contain the spill.
No additional information was released, including possible injuries and what might have caused the crash to occur.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
