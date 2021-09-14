PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Six vehicles were hit in a shooting on Monday night in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police said just before 11 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 6700 block of Northeast Emerson Street. They found a total of six vehicles hit by gunfire and 21 cartridge casings.
There were no injuries reported in the shooting.
A closer look at the damage from last night’s shooting on NE Emerson St. A neighbor we spoke with says the shooters were targeting the driver of the black Honda. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/8WLfzhUMkR— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) September 14, 2021
Just about an hour before this shooting, a similar shooting was reported in southeast Portland. Just after 9 p.m. on Monday, police responded to Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard for a report of multiple shots fired in the area.
There were two vehicles hit by gunfire and 26 cartridge cases were found. A bullet went through the windshield of a passing car and barely missed the driver. The second vehicle struck hit was a City of Portland Parks and Recreation truck with two park rangers inside. No one was hurt.
If anyone has information about this case, please reference case 21-256147 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
You gotta be out of your mind to live anywhere in North, NE, Downtown, NW, E or SE Portland. Yeah, just how I love to start my day, by calling an Auto Glass repair shop, and vacuuming my car which is full of glass.
