PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred six years ago.
Just after 11 p.m., on Sept. 30, 2014, 30-year-old Michael William Olson was found dead after suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Southeast 52nd Avenue.
Investigators believe Olson was killed during a robbery.
Police said a witness described the suspect as possibly being a light-skinned African American or Hispanic male.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
