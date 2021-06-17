CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County is offering $600,000 in grants to small businesses in the county that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are being provided in partnership with Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO). The county says the grants will be for a maximum of $7,500.
A business must meet the following criteria in order to be eligible for a grant:
- Be headquartered in Clackamas County and have its principal operations in Clackamas County.
- If required by Oregon law to be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business in Oregon, is so registered.
- Is either for-profit or an entity tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
- During the Performance Period, incurred necessary expenditures due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, including those necessary expenditures incurred in response to Grantee’s return to an “Extreme Risk” level effective as of April 30, 2021.
The county says any business-related operating expenses, not covered by previous grant/assistance dollars, are eligible for grant funding, including but not limited to payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities, perishable inventory losses due to required closures, payments to suppliers, costs associated with reopening, PPE and cleaning supplies. Businesses that received a grant in an earlier phase of this program may receive another grant as long as they can demonstrate additional need, according to the county.
Applications can be submitted beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, June 18, and will be accepted through 5 p.m., June 23. To submit an application, visit mesopdx.org/grants.
For more information, contact Economic Development in the Clackamas County Business and Community Services Department at 503-742-4BIZ or 4biz@clackamas.us.
