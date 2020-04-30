PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The 60th Rose Cup Races has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friends of Portland International Raceway (FOPIR) announced Thursday.
The Portland Rose Festival event was scheduled to take place July 10 to July 12, 2020, but will now take place July 9 to July 11, 2021.
FOPIR said the decision was made to postpone the event because of the uncertainty about the pandemic, when large groups of people will be able to gather again and what the entry count could be.
“The Rose Cup Races is an iconic Portland event, and postponing it will allow for a deserving and proper 60th race celebration,” said David Pollock, interim FOPIR president. “We promise to put all of this year’s efforts into making sure next year’s race weekend provides an outstanding experience for the public that includes not just high speed racing, but also a visual display of Rose Cup Races history, a Vanport history exhibit, car club corrals, car club parade, vendors and more.”
FOPIR said specific race groups, registration timing and details about 2021 will be announced at a later time.
Learn more at rosecup.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
