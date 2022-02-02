'63 is not just a number': PBOT sees 30-year high number of traffic deaths in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - 2021 was a dangerous year on the road for Portlanders.
According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation's 2021 Vision Zero Traffic Crash report, 63 people died in traffic crashes. That's the highest number they've seen in 30 years.
"63 is not just a number. 63 is 63 individuals with families, with friends," PBOT spokesperson, Dylan Rivera, said. "It's a really stunning number that we hope will get everyone to stop and think about how we can all move more safely around the city."
60% happened in Portland's high crash network, a number of streets and intersections where PBOT sees the deadliest crashes.
"Burnside, Sandy, Holgate, Stark, Marine Drive," Rivera said. "They're only 8% of our streets but we think if we can focus our energy on high crash corridors we can reduce and eliminate fatal crashes in Portland."
Their report said of the 27 pedestrians killed last year, 19 were experiencing homelessness. Rivera said it wasn't until 2021 they started keeping track of a victim's housing status.
"In the past it would not have seemed significant to point out or to track that 0 or a handful of people were living houselessness when they were killed," he said. "There's more we need to understand. This is really a new emerging trend we believe potentially exacerbated by the pandemic."
Rivera said PBOT is working on at least one project to try and avoid another record-number year.
"By the end of June, we will have removed parking for at least 20 feet from at least 350 intersections on high crash corridors," Rivera said. "Those parking removals will take place specifically at places where we know we have a safety issue and where that additional visibility will help drivers see a pedestrian and help pedestrians see an oncoming car."
One bright spot in the report is that no one died while biking in Portland last year.
"We think it gives us a sign of hope that the road redesigns, the bike lanes, protected bike lanes, public education for biking is making some progress and making a big difference," he said.