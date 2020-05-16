64 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon, no additional deaths reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There were no new deaths from COVID-19 reported Saturday in Oregon for the second day in a row, according to the Oregon Health Authority, leaving the death toll at 137.
The OHA reported 64 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state total to 3,162. The new confirmed cases were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 4
- Clatsop: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Lane: 3
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 2
- Marion: 27
- Multnomah: 22
- Umatilla: 2
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 8
- Yamhill: 2
The OHA said in its report that due to four positive lab results, four presumptive cases are now confirmed cases, but do not impact the confirmed case counts in Saturday’s statewide total.
They also noted, during a routine reconciliation in confirmed cases originally reported in the following counties: Baker (1), Douglass (2) and Wallowa (1) were determined not to be cases. Those cases were subtracted from Friday’s state total.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
MORE:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.