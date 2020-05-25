VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The number of employees who tested positive for COVID-19 at a Vancouver fruit processing facility is up to 65, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Firestone Foods say 87 employees have tested negative and there are a few workers who have not yet been tested.
The outbreak at the facility was discovered on May 17 when an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The company shut down production and at the time it was unknown how many people had been infected.
On May 19, public health instructed Firestone Pacific Foods to stop production to prevent the virus from spreading to additional employees. As of Friday, May 22, there were 38 employees who had tested positive.
Firestone says its hopes to resume production on May 28 pending approval from the county health department.
Clark County’s Phase 2 application was placed on hold due the outbreak.
