EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Eugene Springfield Fire said a 67-year-old is safe after falling into a sink hole on Tuesday.
Crews got the call at 1:40 p.m. and the location was near the area of Royal Avenue and Fischer Road, that is west of Eugene. Members of the department's Technical Rescue Team responded to find the man approximately 16 feet below surface level, partially submerged in water.
The hole was located near the foundation of his home. It is unknown what caused the hole to appear and was not previously known to the victim.
Crews were able to quickly remove the man from the hole and determined that he did not have any injuries due to the fall. The man was in the hole for 20-30 minutes prior to being helped out.
Rescue crews say sink holes are not a common occurrence in the lower Willamette Valley.
old abandoned and covered up well?
