LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Sixth grade students in the Lake Oswego School District are in classrooms for the first time this year.
On Tuesday, students at Lakeridge Middle School came back to a brand new school - rebuilt on the same ground as the old one.
Sixth graders were ready to take the plunge into middle school last September but the COVID-19 pandemic kept them distance learning at home.
For the first time this school year, parents walked their kids to school on Tuesday.
"Well, it’s exciting because you’re going back to school but it’s kind of scary and nervous, because like COVID," said 6th grader Connor Bradley. "But I’m excited to go to back to school for once."
Returning the upper grades - middle and high school students - to classrooms pose a head-scratching scheduling challenge. Unlike elementary students, they aren't in one classroom with one teacher all day.
To help with that, students will stay in a classroom and teachers will rotate rooms.
"It's a puzzle that the principals and counselors need to work through," said Mary Kay Larson with the Lake Oswego School District.
Students are coming back in cohorts of about 20. They will be attending school part-time, four days a week. Some in the morning, some in the afternoon.
Wednesdays will be an online learning day only for everyone.
While 6th graders are the new kids in the new Lakeridge, they may be on equal footing with their older peers and get just as lost as the 7th and 8th graders do when they return later this week.
"Oh yeah, it's a new school for everybody. I know that these first couple of days will be a lot of learning the new school, getting a tour of it, knowing where the bathrooms are," Larson said.
While that makes everything a little more confusing, it also makes things more exciting, and of course many students are ready to go back to learning the way they've always been taught.
The school district says about 1,200 of its middle school students will be in classrooms this week participating in hybrid learning. The remaining 400 will continue learning remotely only.
