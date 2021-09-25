WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A fire at a two-story fourplex in unincorporated Washington County displaced multiple families early Saturday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 19000 block of Northwest Mahama Place just before 6 a.m. The caller reported flames coming from the first floor of one of the units, prompting firefighters to upgrade the fire to a first-alarm fire.
Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the front door and windows of one of the units and began aggressively attacking the fire. Additional units arrived and the fire under control in under 30 minutes.
A neighbor saw the flames across the street rushed over to warn everyone to get out, TVF&R said. The residents where the fire began had just enough time to get out before the flames spread to the second story where they were sleeping.
The fire caused extensive damage to one of the units that spread to the next door unit, causing moderate damage. The other two units were not damaged but had their electricity shut off while firefighters worked to put out the fire. The fourplex did not have working smoke alarms or a fire sprinkler system.
A total of seven adults and five children were displaced by the fire, according to TVF&R. The Red Cross was called to assist the families.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
