7 arrested, accused of setting off illegal fireworks, harassing Black family in Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) – A group of men from Clark County face charges in Lincoln City after police say they set off illegal fireworks on the beach and harassed a Black family Saturday evening.
Just after 9:30 p.m., Lincoln City Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of the Inn at Spanish Head on a report of a group of people shooting off illegal fireworks and causing a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they say they were surrounded by the group of about 10 people, who began taunting and challenging the officers for seizing illegal fireworks.
Witnesses also told police the same group of white people used racial slurs and Nazi salutes against a Black family on the beach.
Police say they had to help that family get back to where they were staying because the family felt intimidated.
Police say several in the group continued to taunt the officers, trying to challenge them to fight. Other members of the group began shooting off multiple large illegal aerial fireworks in front of the officers.
Several more officers arrived at the scene and police began placing the group, who they say was highly intoxicated, under arrest.
Police say 30-year-old Gennadiy Kachankov, 28-year-old Antoliy Kachankov, 28-year-old Andrey Zaytsev, 45-year-old Oleg Saranchuk, 22-year-old Ruslan Tkachenko, and another man who refused to identify himself all face charges of riot, interfering with police, disorderly conduct II, harassment, possession of illegal fireworks, and offensive littering. They were cited and later released.
Yuriy Kachankov, 30, faces the same charges along with resisting arrest, according to police. He was also cited and later released.
opyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
