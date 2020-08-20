THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) - Evacuation levels for a wildfire burning near The Dalles were lowered Thursday morning as crews made swift progress on containment.
The 7 Mile Hill Fire was first reported Wednesday at around 4:50 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile Hill Road at the intersection of Mt. View Drive.
On Thursday morning, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said the fire had burned about 100 acres and was at 20 percent containment.
According to the sheriff's office, some ranchers and landowners help crews with fire suppression. Without their efforts, the sheriff's office said the fire may not have been contained as quickly.
About 150 structures were threatened by the fire overnight.
The sheriff's office issued evacuation orders in the area of the fire. Those orders were changed to the following Thursday morning:
- Level 1 (GET READY): The Level 3 (GO NOW) area from 7 Mile Hill Road along Chenowith Road to the Brownscreek Road intersection, to include Oak Hill Drive and McDonald Way has been lowered to Level 1.
- Lifted: The Level 2 (GET SET) area from Brownscreek Road to the 4500 block of Cherry Heights Road has been lifted.
The sheriff's office said residents may return to their homes, but are encouraged to stay alert in case of changes in weather of fire conditions.
