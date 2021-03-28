VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Seven people were displaced following a fire at a Vancouver apartment building on Saturday, according to Vancouver Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a fire inside an apartment unit at the Prairie View Apartments on Northeast 99th Street at 8:30 p.m. They arrived and found fire coming out of a third-story window.
Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 14 minutes and began to save as much of the occupant’s personal belongings as they could, VFD said.
Firefighters were able to save the eight-unit building, but seven people from two units were displaced. The Red Cross was called to assist those residents.
VPD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
