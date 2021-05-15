7 people hospitalized after 'toxic exposure' at Shari's in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Multiple people were evacuated after a toxic exposure at a Shari's Café and Pies in Hillsboro on Saturday, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.
Crews from HF&R, Tualatin Fire and Rescue, Metrowest Ambulance and Hillsboro Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Northwest 185th Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Hazardous Materials team also arrived to assist.
UPDATE: NW 185th incident: @TVFR HazMat crew with Hillsboro crew re-entering the structure for further assessment. #alerts #pdxalerts pic.twitter.com/8HWUqrQmgL— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) May 15, 2021
At 11:30 a.m., officials said the toxic release might have come from the restaurant's HVAC system, but it's unclear what the chemical was.
UPDATE: NW 185th incident: Source of release appears to be related to HVAC system. Hillsboro Investigator still on scene. Crews are clearing & facility will be closed for the time being. @TVFR @HillsboroPolice pic.twitter.com/qZZpIkIYq0— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) May 15, 2021
In total, there were 24 patients, with seven taken to the hospital, according to officials. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the incident.
