7 people hospitalized after 'toxic exposure' at Shari's in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Multiple people were evacuated after a toxic exposure at a Shari's Café and Pies in Hillsboro on Saturday, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.

Crews from HF&R, Tualatin Fire and Rescue, Metrowest Ambulance and Hillsboro Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Northwest 185th Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Hazardous Materials team also arrived to assist.

At 11:30 a.m., officials said the toxic release might have come from the restaurant's HVAC system, but it's unclear what the chemical was.

In total, there were 24 patients, with seven taken to the hospital, according to officials. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the incident.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.