7 people rescued from boat taking on water near Kelley Point

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Six adults and one child were rescued from a boat that was taking on water on the Columbia River Saturday afternoon.
The rescue took place near Kelley Point in Portland.
The Lawilila, a 40-foot trophy boat, reportedly hit and got stuck on a submerged piling before taking on water. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a mayday call just after 1 p.m.
Boat crews from the Coast Guard and Portland Fire & Rescue safely removed all seven people from the vessel.
There were no injuries, and no environmental impacts.
The boat was towed to shore for repairs.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
