MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a driver while riding his bike in McMinnville Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to a crash involving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck and a boy on a bicycle.

Police said an investigation shows the boy was riding north within the marked crosswalk of Adams Street when he was hit by the Ford, which was traveling west on 2nd Street.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Life Flight helicopter at Willamette Valley Medical Center, which flew him to the trauma center at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.

Police said the driver of the Ford remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

Police are interested in speaking with any witnesses who have not yet given a statement, as well as anyone that may have dashcam or surveillance video of the crash. Please contact Sgt. Josh Sheets or Officer Cody Williams at 503-434-7307.