WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 79-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in North Plains on Wednesday morning.
It happened on Northwest Main Street and Northwest Cottage Street just before 8:30 a.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was trying to cross the street when she was struck by a 2004 Dodge Caravan. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Deputies said the 22-year-old driver had stopped at the four-way intersection before the crash. They said the van’s windshield may not have been fully defrosted at the time and obstructing the driver’s view.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to deputies. He was cited for several violations, including careless driving and driving without a license.
The WSCO said November has been the most dangerous month for drivers in Washington County compared to previous years.
So far, deputies have responded to six deadly crashes. Those include:
- Nov. 6 – SW Hall Blvd & SW Schools Ferry Rd, Tigard (Auto vs. Ped)
- Nov. 10 – Sunset Hwy, MP 32 (Auto vs. Auto)
- Nov. 17 – SE Tualatin Valley Hwy & SE River Rd, Hillsboro (Auto vs. Auto)
- Nov. 20 – SW Hwy 219 & SW Morilon Ln, Hillsboro (Car vs. Cement Truck)
- Nov. 21 – NE Brookwood Pkwy & NE Cornell Rd, Hillsboro (Vehicle vs. tree)
- Nov. 25 – NW Main St & NW Cottage St, North Plains (Auto vs. Ped)
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.