THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) - Multiple boathouses were destroyed by a fire that started at The Dalles Marina late Saturday night.
Mid Columbia Fire & Rescue says the first call came in at about 11:59 p.m. Crews arrived to the marina, located at 101 North Basin Road, within seven minutes.
In total, eight boathouses were destroyed and at least two sunk. Officials said it's possible a third one sunk and commercial divers have been called in to locate it.
Four people were in two separate boathouses at the time of the fire and were on the pier when firefighters arrived. Officials said they were the only occupants at the time. No injuries were reported.
Officials said they are confident the fire was not caused by fireworks, but due to the extent of the damage, the cause may never be determined.
Booms were placed in the water around the boathouses in case of fuel leaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.