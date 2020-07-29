8 Clark Co. school districts recommend school remain remote this fall

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Eight Clark County school districts put out a recommendation on Wednesday for school to be fully online this fall.
“We’ve been a little hesitant to sort of get things started for the school year because we didn’t know how it was going to be looking," Allie Taylor said. "So, now I feel a sense of relief."
Taylor is a 7th grade English and History teacher at Laurin Middle School. LMS is a part of Battle Ground Public Schools, which is one of eight districts that recommended school remain online this fall.
The other seven districts are: Camas, Evergreen, Hockinson, La Center, RIdgefield, Vancouver and Washougal.
Dr. Mary Templeton, superintendent for Washougal, said students in these districts will be required to be online five days a week.
“There’s going to be times during the course of the day where they’re going to be working with their teacher and classmates in real time," Templeton said. "There will be other opportunities for them to do independent learning outside to bring back their understandings."
Some of the improvements to this fall's distance learning will include:
- Streamlining education apps
- Investing in remote learning infrastructure to support internet connection and updated devices
- Providing additional training to teachers on best practices for remote teaching
As a part of their release explaining the plan, it reads:
Clark County school districts also will follow requirements from the Washington State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to:
- Work with community partners to identify child care options for school-aged students whose families don’t have the option to stay home with a child each day.
- Address gaps in connectivity and technology access so each student has sufficient opportunity to continue their learning outside of the classroom.
- Continue providing school meals to the students who rely on them.
- Utilize local data to determine which of their students need additional intensive learning supports, and provide those supports remotely if possible or in-person when that is the only effective delivery method.
- Have weekly schedules for each student, daily engagement or assigned work for each student, and requirements for daily attendance.
- Meet the number of instructional days and hours required in state law, consistent with the State Board of Education’s rules on the definition of an instructional hour.
“We had to instantly react in March, when such big change happened," Taylor said. "Now, we’ve had many months to iron out the kinks and see what works and what doesn’t."
While teaching online can be challenging, Taylor said it's pushed her to get more creative with how she teaches. Like creating engaging, educational skits to explain different parts of language.
“We kind of Macgyvered the situation. We were like ‘ok what do I have at home?’" Taylor said. “Anytime we can utilize video editing software, incorporating Tik Tok, Snapchat, we jump on that, especially in middle school.”
At this point, Templeton said there is no time frame for how long they plan to stay online. She said they will continue to stay in touch with the Clark County Health Department.
This recommendation for remote learning this fall still needs to be approved by each district's respective board.
