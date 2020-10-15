FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Eight people were displaced after flames damaged their mobile home in Forest Grove on Thursday.
Fire crews responded to the Rose Grove Mobile Home Community in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue around 5:50 p.m. and confined the fire to a single wall.
It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to extinguish the fire and all remaining hot spots.
The fire appears to be isolated to electrical wiring in the wall, but the exact cause is still under investigation, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue. The eight residents of the home cannot return until repairs are made, according to firefighters.
No residents or firefighters were hurt. The American Red Cross is providing assistance.
The Cornelius Fire Department, the Gaston Fire District, the Banks Fire District, and Forest Grove police assisted at the scene on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
