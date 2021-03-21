VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Eight families were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Vancouver on Saturday.
Vancouver Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Oak Creek apartment complex at 11412 Northeast 49th Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a working fire on the second floor with flames “impinging into the attic space.”
VFP said a second alarm was called as they pulled out a fire hose toward the rear of the apartments where the main body of fire appeared to be. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.
The Red Cross was called and is assisting the displaced families, VFD said. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Vancouver Fire Marshal’s office.
