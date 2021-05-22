PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Eight people were displaced following a fire at a SE Portland apartment building on Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Southeast 28th and Southeast Colt Drive just before 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a three-story apartment and was quickly upgraded to a second alarm fire. Firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire out and prevent it from spreading to nearby apartments. In total, four units were heavily damaged.
Firefighters still working from this morning’s 2-alarm apartment fire SE 28th near Steele. pic.twitter.com/cFGd3bIGfI— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 22, 2021
PF&R said all of the residents were able to escape before firefighters arrived on the scene and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
