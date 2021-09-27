PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a dozen people were arrested overnight following a street racing mission in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

North Precinct officers worked with Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies and Oregon State Police troopers during the mission. Police said over a dozen people were arrested but did not release their names or charges they are facing. At least eight vehicles were towed and two firearms were recovered.

Last night PPB Officers worked a speed racing mission with @MultCoSO and @ORStatePolice in North Portland. Over a dozen arrests, were made, at least 8 cars were towed and 2 firearms recovered. Citations were also given. Sliding, speeding and racing is illegal and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/ZUPhSrdFrv — PPB North Precinct (@ppbnorth) September 27, 2021

This street racing mission comes over a month after the city approved an emergency ordinance to crack down on the issue. The ordinance means participants of such events can face up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine and/or have their cars towed.

City of Portland approves plan to crack down on street racing PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland’s city commissioners voted in favor of a plan to increase punishment for those who are caught street racing, wh…

Street racing can have deadly consequences. Back in April, a motorcyclist died in a crash during a reported race. Since July 2020, police said there have been five deaths related to street races in the city.