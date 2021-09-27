North Precinct officers worked with Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies and Oregon State Police troopers during a street racing mission.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a dozen people were arrested overnight following a street racing mission in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

North Precinct officers worked with Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies and Oregon State Police troopers during the mission. Police said over a dozen people were arrested but did not release their names or charges they are facing. At least eight vehicles were towed and two firearms were recovered.

This street racing mission comes over a month after the city approved an emergency ordinance to crack down on the issue. The ordinance means participants of such events can face up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine and/or have their cars towed.

Street racing can have deadly consequences. Back in April, a motorcyclist died in a crash during a reported race. Since July 2020, police said there have been five deaths related to street races in the city.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you