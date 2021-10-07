PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help in solving a deadly shooting that occurred eight years ago.

On Oct. 7, 2013, at about 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of North Burr Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found 33-year-old Donte' Al-Wa'Keel Young dead from a gunshot wound to his head.

Police said officers talked with a number of witnesses and learned that a large group of people fled the area before they arrived. Detectives believe the people who fled may have information critical to the investigation.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.