PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Monday, those 80 and older in Oregon can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. The process to schedule an appointment online is getting mixed reviews.
For Peggy Lyons, she says she spent an hour and a half trying to get her 84-year-old sister-in-law scheduled with no luck.
Lyons says there are too many questions to answer, and the portal needs to be simpler, with just one button to click on for vaccine schedules.
"I'd like to be able to make an appointment, to get to that point where it says to make an appointment click on it and we get one or even we get one next week, whenever at least just that we get one," Lyons said.
Some are having a bit more luck.
On Sunday, FOX 12 spoke with Cheryl Devore, a former NASA computer programmer.
Devore said even for her, with ample computer experience, she was concerned a lot of seniors would not be able to wade through the online process to set up an appointment.
FOX 12 checked back in with Devore on Monday.
She said just after midnight, she tried to schedule an appointment with no luck. Monday morning Devore says she got up early to try again and had the same outcome. It took a few tries, but she eventually had success in scheduling an appointment.
"Miracles happen, I got an appointment," Devore said. "I'm thrilled because hopefully, I'm seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. Although I love my home, hey, I paid for it. I might as well enjoy the thing. But it'll be good to be out. But I am wondering what out is going to be like."
Devore says her appointment is at the Oregon Convention Center.
She says she's not too thrilled about that with the potential of having to stand and wait in line.
But Devore says she understands this is part of the process of getting a large portion of the population vaccinated in the next few months.
For all the latest updates from the Oregon Health Authority on the virus and vaccines, go to covidvaccine.oregon.gov or https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.